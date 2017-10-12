A 23-year-old man is in custody following a string of suspicious fires in Sydney Wednesday night, according to Cape Breton Regional Police.

The suspect was arrested in relation to at least two of those fires: One around 7:30 p.m. on a propane truck on Kings Road and another in a garage on Kings Road just after 11 p.m.

A police spokesperson said a man seen at the second fire matched descriptions given to them of a man seen in the area of the first one.

There is also an investigation into a suspicious fire around 9:15 p.m. in a vacant house on George Street.

All three fires were extinguished and no injuries were reported.

There's no word yet on charges.