Police in New Glasgow are investigating a suspicious fire that destroyed a mobile home in the town Tuesday night.

Police and firefighters were called to the fire around 6:30 p.m. on Skylark Street in Greens Trailer Court.

In a news release, New Glasgow Regional Police said the fire is suspicious, but didn't say why.

It's still not clear what caused the fire that destroyed the mobile home. (New Glasgow Regional Police)

It took firefighters three hours to put out the fire.

A man was treated at the scene and released. No other injuries were reported.

The mobile home was completely destroyed.

It's not clear what caused the fire.

The New Glasgow Regional Police's major crime unit and the province's fire marshal are continuing to investigate.