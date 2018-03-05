A Dartmouth, N.S., woman hasn't been seen in a week, sparking a police investigation.

Halifax Regional Police say the last known sighting of Karen Lee MacKenzie came on Feb. 25 at 95 Highfield Park Dr. She was reported missing Saturday.

"The circumstances of the investigation have led police to believe Karen's disappearance is suspicious," police spokesperson Cindy Bayers said Monday.

MacKenzie is described as white, 5-5" tall, with brown hair and blue eyes. Police believe she was wearing a green jacket and matching backpack when she was last seen.

Bayers asked anyone with information to call Halifax Regional Police at 902-490-5020, or anonymously via Crime Stoppers.