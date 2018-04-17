Skip to Main Content
Police investigating suspicious death on Portland Street in Dartmouth

A man is dead under what police are calling suspicious circumstances, after they received a report of a man in medical distress on Portland Street in Dartmouth Monday night.

Neither the man's name or age have been released

Halifax police are investigating a suspicious death on Portland Street in Dartmouth overnight. (Paul Palmeter/CBC)

The call came in around 8:49 p.m., from a residence on Portland Street near Alderney Drive.  

Police did not say what kind of medical distress the man was in. 

"At this point there is no other information that I am able to release. We are obviously trying to contact the next of kin and once that's done, more information will be released," said Sgt. Brian Palmeter.

Police have not released the name or age of the man who died. 

Palmeter is also not saying if anyone is in custody in relation to the death. Police are still investigating. 

We'll have more on this story as information becomes available.

Police are asking anyone with information to call them at 902-490-5016.

Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers by calling toll-free 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submitting a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca.

