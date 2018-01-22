Investigators are executing a search warrant at 68 Jackson Rd. in connection with the suspicious death of a woman in Dartmouth over the weekend.

Investigators are still examining the apartment at 3 Farthington Place where a women was found dead early Sunday morning, according to Halifax Regional Police.

Officers expected to be at the Farthington Place location for several hours, spokesperson Const. Carol McIsaac said Monday morning.

Police are executing a search warrant at 68 Jackson Rd. in relation to the suspicious death. (Marina von Stackelberg/CBC)

The woman's death is not yet considered a homicide. Any sudden or unexplained death is treated as suspicious until the medical examiner can determine a cause.

The woman has not been identified, according to police, and an autopsy was scheduled to begin Monday morning. Police expect to have more information later in the day.

Police were at the scene Sunday. (Marina von Stackelberg/CBC)

Police found the woman dead after receiving a 911 call just before 4 a.m. on Sunday from someone who had gone to the apartment.

There is no word yet if the death is connected to a homicide in the same neighbourhood. On Friday night, 42-year-old Derek Miles died just two blocks away.

He was found in medical distress and was pronounced dead at an apartment on Pinecrest Drive.

Halifax Regional Police have not released any information on how Miles was killed.