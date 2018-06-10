Skip to Main Content
Death of man found on Cape Breton highway deemed suspicious

Emergency Health Services transported the male to the Cape Breton Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Cause of death has yet to be determined

Danielle d'Entremont · CBC News ·

Cape Breton Regional Police are investigating after a young man was found on Highway 223 in Leitches Creek, outside of Sydney, N.S., early Sunday morning and later declared dead at hospital.

Police were called to the scene around 3:37 a.m. after someone reported finding a person on the highway. 

Staff Sergeant Bill Turner told CBC News that victim was a youth.

Turner said there had been a big party further up the road in Leitches Creek, which he believes was a high school graduation party. 

Turner said he could not confirm if the young man was coming from the party, but does not believe he was a graduate due to his age.

The teen was not dead upon arrival, he said.

"They transported him. They don't transport unless there's a sign of life, but [he died] very shortly after his time of arrival at the hospital."  

An autopsy is scheduled later today in Halifax. 

