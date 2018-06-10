Death of man found on Cape Breton highway deemed suspicious

Cape Breton Regional Police are investigating after a young man was found on Highway 223 in Leitches Creek, outside of Sydney, N.S., early Sunday morning and later declared dead at hospital.

Police were called to the scene around 3:37 a.m. after someone reported finding a person on the highway.

Staff Sergeant Bill Turner told CBC News that victim was a youth.

Turner said there had been a big party further up the road in Leitches Creek, which he believes was a high school graduation party.

Turner said he could not confirm if the young man was coming from the party, but does not believe he was a graduate due to his age.

The teen was not dead upon arrival, he said.

"They transported him. They don't transport unless there's a sign of life, but [he died] very shortly after his time of arrival at the hospital."

An autopsy is scheduled later today in Halifax.