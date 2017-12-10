A 17-year-old male from Dartmouth, N.S., has been arrested after a man and a woman were attacked with bear spray early Saturday morning in north-end Halifax.

Police said the teen was found and arrested at 9:20 p.m. Saturday and was charged with robbery, weapon offences and breaches of recognizance and probation. A second suspect has yet to be found by police.

The victims were walking around Buddy Daye Street and Gerrish Lane at 2:45 a.m. when they were approached by two males wearing hoodies.

2nd suspect at large

One of them demanded the woman hand over her purse and then sprayed her in the face with bear spray, but her companion was able to get the bear spray away from the alleged robber and sprayed him with it.

The suspect who was arrested is believed to have been the one who bear-sprayed the woman.

The woman's purse was found in the area and nothing was taken from it.

Police said anyone with tips on the second suspect should either call them at 902-490-5016 or submit a tip anonymously through Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers.