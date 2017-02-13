A Nova Scotia man who beat a bartender to death 10 years ago has failed in his bid to get the Supreme Court of Canada to hear an appeal of his murder conviction.

Jamie John Gregory was handed a mandatory life sentence after being convicted in 2008 of second-degree murder in the killing of Peter Vanderpluijm.

Vanderpluijm, 59, was tending bar at the Royal Canadian Legion in Lawrencetown, N.S., on Dec. 22, 2006, while Gregory gambled at a video lottery terminal.

During the trial, court heard that Gregory became enraged when Vanderpluijm told him he wanted to close early. Gregory still had credits on the VLT when Vanderpluijm told him it was time to go.

Videotaped statement

When Gregory ignored Vanderpluijm's request, the bartender shoved him, knocking Gregory off his stool.

In a videotaped statement to police, which was introduced at his trial, Gregory described what happened next.

"I got up and I punched him so f--kin' hard right in the face man, I, I clear him over by the table," Gregory told the police officer questioning him.

"I put my knee onto him and I started f--kin' drivin' him."

Staged to look like robbery

Gregory then bashed Vanderpluijm three times in the head with a fire extinguisher and tried to stage the scene to make it look like a robbery.

Medical experts testified the cause of death was a ruptured carotid artery.

Gregory admitted to the killing but claimed at his trial he was provoked and should only be convicted of manslaughter. The judge disagreed.

Second-degree murder automatically carries a life sentence, with no eligibility of parole for at least 10 years.

Gregory appealed his conviction to the Nova Scotia Court of Appeal, which refused to overturn the decision. And now, the Supreme Court of Canada has refused to hear his case.