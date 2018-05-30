Judge rules home-care worker wasn't discriminated against

A Nova Scotia Supreme Court judge says the Nova Scotia Human Rights Commission made no errors when it investigated the sexual discrimination complaints of a home-care worker.

Ann McGettigan was working for Closing the Gap in March 2016 when her client made sexually suggestive comments and touched her inappropriately.

Ann McGettigan initiated a sexual discrimination complaint with Nova Scotia's Human Rights Commission against Closing the Gap. It found her employer acted appropriately. (CBC)

She claims her employer continued to send her to the client's home against her wishes. She initiated a sexual discrimination complaint against Closing the Gap with Nova Scotia's Human Rights Commission. It found her employer acted appropriately.

Late Wednesday afternoon, Justice Kevin Coady ruled that the Nova Scotia Human Rights Commission didn't make any errors in its investigation.

Earlier Wednesday, lawyers made submissions at Wednesday's three-hour judicial review.

"She was in this position because she was a woman that was sexually assaulted, so we say that the actions of her employer constitute discrimination," said Ian Gray, McGettigan's lawyer.

It's an argument Justice Kevin Coady referred to in court as "pretty weak stuff."

Gray told the court "there is a consistent pattern here of not taking [McGettigan's complaints about the client] seriously."

Coady replied, "Do you want me to equate carelessness with discrimination?"

Ian Gray is Ann McGettigan's lawyer. (CBC)

McGettigan said her home-care client, a retired professor in his 80s, first started making inappropriate comments in February 2016. She said she explained to him that his behaviour was unacceptable and continued her regular visits.

The following month, her client touched her inappropriately. After that, her employer took McGettigan off the list of home-care workers for the client.

Staff from Closing the Gap also visited the client and generated a new contract highlighting the inappropriate behaviour.

McGettigan filed a complaint with the human rights commission in 2016. An investigator for the commission found her employer's handling of the situation didn't constitute discrimination and no inquiry was held. McGettigan's lawyer said the employer failed his client.

"People weren't communicating with one another," said Gray. "She keeps getting assigned to these clients after the fact.… What we said was, 'Look, the investigation was flawed. Go back and do it again.'"

'Time for me to move on'

Bernadine MacAulay, a lawyer for Closing the Gap, told Coady the employer acted reasonably and could only be found discriminatory if it was responsible for "creating" or "contributing to" the harassment. Since Closing the Gap warned the client about what would happen if there was more unacceptable behaviour, MacAulay said it acted properly.

Furthermore, she said, McGettigan's complaints were investigated by a workplace safety officer who ordered Closing the Gap to review its policies to make sure they "met or exceeded the Nova Scotia regulatory requirements." No violations were found.

"I do believe that whatever happens today, it's time for me to move on with my life," McGettigan said. "It's been a very traumatic experience."