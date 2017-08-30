It took a Nova Scotia man 10 court appearances in the span of a year and subpoenas of two police forces before he could get information about his son's whereabouts and be awarded custody of the boy.

In a decision released earlier this month, a Nova Scotia Supreme Court justice chastised three police forces, Nova Scotia Legal Aid and the boy's mother, all for the part they played in preventing the man from seeing his child for more than 18 months.

Associate Chief Justice Lawrence O'Neil issued an arrest warrant for the mother and ordered that custody of the boy be transferred to the father, who O'Neil writes "offers the more stable and secure circumstances."

CBC News is withholding the names of those involved to protect the child's identity.

Trying to exclude the father

The decision says that in December 2015, the father returned home to find the mother had left with their son. The mother's initial response to efforts to find the child was to get an emergency protection order against the man.

O'Neil writes that "clearly" the woman was trying to find a way to exclude the man from his child's life.

The father told the court he contacted Halifax Regional Police but they were not helpful, advising him the woman had gone into the witness protection program and he could be charged for trying to contact her.

Three police forces involved

The father was eventually forced to subpoena a representative of Halifax Regional Police to get any information. He later had to do the same for the RCMP. A lawyer with the federal force confirmed the mother was not in witness protection.

During another court date, an officer with the Quebec provincial police testified that as far as he knew, "when assisting [the mother] his force was acting in good faith at the request of the Halifax Regional Police."

A history of challenges

The decision also lays out the background leading up to the mother taking off with the child, noting the parents had challenges but lived together and raised the child together for the first two years.

Problems persisted, however, and the child was placed in the care of the community services minister for about a year in 2014 after he was left alone by the mother while the father was out of the province.

According to the decision, "the mother was threatening or planning to commit suicide when [the father] left her because of conflict in the relationship." A subsequent psychological assessment detailed a history of serious mental-health conditions.

Police forces 'were duped'

O'Neil had harsh comments for the police, writing "the police forces involved have not satisfactorily explained their actions in assisting the mother to hide [the father's] son. It appears, at this point, the involved police forces were duped by or on behalf of the subject mother."

"To date, these forces have not voluntarily come forward to assist the court."

The "true victim," noted O'Neil, "has been a child, deprived of an opportunity to see his father for 18 months."

"To describe these series of events as troubling is, by any standard, a significant understatement."