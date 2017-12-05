Grocery shopping in the Halifax region took a new turn on Tuesday, as Loblaws launched its "Click & Collect" program in Atlantic Canada for the first time.

Seven Atlantic Superstores in the metro region now offer the program, allowing customers to order their groceries online and then pick them up at a specific time and location for a fee ranging from $3 to $5.

"It allows customers to go online, shop their order and then pick up at the store in a two-hour window that's most convenient for them," said Adam Jardine, director of digital marketing for Loblaws.

While the new service launched at seven Halifax-area stores on Tuesday, another six stores in New Brunswick will be added next week.

Loblaws said online shopping will eventually be available at all their stores in the Maritime region.

Additional staff have been hired to execute click-and-collect, and shoppers choose from more than 20,000 items.

"These people are personal shoppers: they are the hands, the eyes and ears of the customer," said Jardine. "They're on the floor of the store, picking groceries just for them."

The Atlantic Superstore on Joseph Howe Drive in Halifax is one of seven stores in the region offering online orders. (Paul Palmeter/CBC)

Online orders must be paid for by credit card, with a minimum order of $30. The $3-to-$5 fee will depend on the popularity of the pickup time slot selected by shoppers; weekends and suppertime, for instance, are more expensive.

"I'm a stay-at-home mom with a one-year-old, so this is a lot more convenient than bringing him to the store," said Talisa Edmunds, who used the service for the first time Tuesday morning. "It was really nice to have them come to the car and load it in. It's just easy."

Loblaws has been using the Click & Collect system in Ontario since 2014. With the addition of the seven Halifax locations, about 200 of their stores in Canada are now selling groceries online.

"I think it sounds fantastic," said Holly Winchester, who learned of the program while shopping at the Joseph Howe Drive location.

But not everyone is interested in trying the new service. For many customers, buying groceries can be a personal thing.

"It's probably not for me," said Karen Sullivan. "I'm good with coming in and picking out my own things."

More information on the online grocery shopping experience is available at www.atlanticsuperstore.ca.

The seven Halifax-area locations now offering the service are: