When Lynn Connors's summer home in Guysborough County burned down early Sunday morning, many memories of her late husband went up in smoke as well.

"I was in church Sunday morning and one of my neighbours called and said, 'You'd better come out here. It's bad,'" the Stellarton, N.S., woman said.

Vandals had broken into the $250,000 house in Deans Settlement and set it on fire. When Connors arrived, all that was left of the two-storey structure was a smoking foundation.

This summer home in Guysborough County, N.S., was reduced to a smoking pile of rubble Sunday after vandals broke in and set the structure on fire. (Lynn Connors)

It was the second time in about six weeks the property had been broken into. The previous incident took place Christmas Eve.

The couple built their home on Porcupine Lake in 2002. It was their dream to retire there, Connors said.

In 2005, her husband, John Kingsbury, died of cancer.

"The hardest part is that I lost everything that was his," Connors said.

The couple furnished the house with antiques and her husband had a number of collections, including medals.

"We travelled to Europe and shipped stuff back. His spirit was out there," Connors said.

Only the foundation remains after arsonists set fire to the home on Sunday. (Lynn Connors)

Now RCMP are looking at images from two outdoor security cameras on the property to determine who set the fire, she said.

"At 3:50 a.m. [Sunday] it showed them breaking in, kicking the door in. At 4:07 a.m. you could see them through the window, setting the fire."

Insurance will cover the cost of replacing the structure, but only 65 per cent of the contents.

Connors said her neighbours have also been victims of vandalism and theft. Most recently, RCMP were called to a number of break-ins in the area that took place between Dec. 24 and Dec. 30.

"I want people to be aware that this is going on, that there's scum … going around doing this."

She said RCMP haven't made any arrests yet.

Security cameras recommended

On Wednesday, Halifax District RCMP said they were investigating more break and enters that took place earlier this week at seasonal cottages about an hour away, on Highway 224 in Marinette, N.S.

Last year, RCMP received reports of more than 300 break-ins at seasonal properties, an RCMP release said.

"It would be disturbing to the local residents given the circumstances and living in an isolated area," said Cpl. Dal Hutchinson of the Halifax District RCMP.

He urged people to report any suspicious activity to RCMP, such as unfamiliar vehicles in the area.

Property owners are also encouraged to put up trail cameras.

"This will assist police with identifying suspects if your cottage or camp is targeted by thieves," Hutchinson said.