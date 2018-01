Cape Breton Regional Police are investigating the sudden death of a 47-year-old Sydney woman who was found dead in her home Saturday morning.

Staff Sgt. Jodie Wilson said the body was found by a roommate.

"We're working in conjunction with the medical examiner's office trying to determine the cause of this death," she said.

The remains were sent to Halifax on Saturday for an autopsy.

Wilson said it's not known when the results of the autopsy are expected.