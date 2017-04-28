Halifax Regional Police say the sudden death of a 58-year-old woman found dead Thursday at a Dartmouth house is a homicide.

Police were called just after 1 p.m. to a house on Farquharson Street. Officers investigated and found the body of Lori Katherine Jollimore inside the home.

Const. Dianne Penfound told CBC News on Friday the person who notified police was known to Jollimore. No suspects have been arrested.

Police ruled her death a homicide on Friday following autopsy results.

Investigative teams will likely remain at the scene until Saturday.