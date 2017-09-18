The death of a 20-year-old man found early Sunday morning in Clayton Park is suspicious, Halifax police say.

According to Halifax Regional Police, the medical examiner's office conducted an autopsy but more in-depth testing is needed before it can say what killed the man.

Police said they were called to Montgomery Court shortly before 2 a.m. on Sunday and found the man. Paramedics took him to hospital, where he died. His name has not been released.

A 27-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman were taken from the scene to police headquarters for questioning. They both knew the victim, police said. The pair were placed under arrest at 6:20 a.m. on Sunday but released without charge at 8 p.m.

Police are asking anyone with information about the man's death contact them by calling 902-490-5020. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers by calling toll-free 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).