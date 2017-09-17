A 20-year-old man died suddenly early Sunday morning and the Halifax Regional Police are trying to figure out exactly what happened.

Police say they found the young man in need of medical assistance. Paramedics transported the man to hospital where he died. The man's name has not been released and officers are in the process of notifying his next of kin.

Regional police have not said how the man died.

Investigators were at 36 Montgomery Crescent in Clayton Park collecting evidence.

They're in the preliminary stages of their investigation and forensic identification officers were still processing the scene early this morning.

Police say they will release more details once they have them.