A one-day strike planned for Friday by the Nova Scotia Teachers Union could carry a high cost for some of its members.

A union memo distributed Wednesday informed members the one-day walkout would constitute an interruption in their employment.

Their "consecutiveness," as the union described it in the memo, would be reset to zero.

This would impact benefits they can receive under the collective agreement. The union has asked the province to consider not counting the strike as an interruption in service.

CBC News has reached out to the Education Department for comment.

The memo said substitutes will not be paid for the day of the strike nor will they receive strike pay.

It also said term teachers will not be paid or be able to accrue time for that day. However, unlike substitutes, term teachers will get strike pay for the walkout.