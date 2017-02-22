Some students in Halifax say they're still waiting to find out when — or if — their school life will get back to normal.

The Liberal government introduced legislation to impose a contract on public school teachers on Tuesday and end the work-to-rule campaign that was happening since early December.

"The teachers haven't really spoken to us as a student body, so we're not really informed as a student body," said Madeleine Rands, a student at Citadel High School.

"It's frustrating because there's, like, a teachers' side and a students' side, and we should be working together."

The head of the Nova Scotia Teachers Union, Liette Doucet, has said it's up to individual teachers to decide how much non-contractual, voluntary work they want to perform.

Some students, however, believe the damage is already done.

Some things could be gone until September

Paul Jean, a Grade 12 student in the International Baccalaureate program at Citadel, said students in his program were turned away whenever they asked their teachers for extra help.

"The fact that we were pushed away from that help I think really affected everybody," he said.

Jean predicted the extra help offered by teachers would return immediately, but he worried some other clubs and sports might not resume until September.

'Our coach was finally there'

Brandon Davison, who plays on the football team at Citadel, said his team finally has its coach back.

"I'm kind of happy now because yesterday I went to the gym and our coach was finally there," he said.

Some students at the high school were pleasantly surprised to be allowed into the school earlier than expected. During work-to-rule, schools didn't open until 20 minutes before the start of the day and closed 20 minutes after the final bell.

"It's weird, you can show up whenever you want now," said Grade 10 student Andrew Henteleff.

"You can stay in at lunches and use the gym."