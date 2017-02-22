The work-to-rule job action by Nova Scotia's public school teachers will not have an impact on the ability of education students to graduate or become certified teachers in the province this year.

Teachers refused to accept education students in their classrooms when work-to-rule started Dec. 5, but with the passing of Bill 75 and an imposed contract ending the job action, the president of the Nova Scotia Teachers Union said the provision of the Education Act regarding student teachers would again be observed.

More volunteers than students

Although it's always been a requirement that student teachers be accepted in classrooms around the province, Liette Doucet said no one has ever had to be forced to do it because there are always more teachers willing than there are education students looking for placements.

"If there were no volunteers, it could be something that a teacher is told is going to happen," she said.

But it's never come to that.

Education Minister Karen Casey said all parties involved in co-ordinating the placements are working together to "ensure that those young, soon-to-be teachers are welcome in our schools and have a placement that will certainly give them the guidance and direction, and they will learn from that teacher what makes a good teacher."

Graduating on time

A spokeswoman for Mount Saint Vincent University, where timing was most of the essence for students, said second-year education students would be back in classrooms Monday.

The eight weeks they will get this semester, combined with hours already accumulated, means they will graduate on time and be able to be certified teachers, said Kelly Gallant.

A spokeswoman for Acadia University also said there should be no issue for its students. Like Acadia, students at St. Francis Xavier University are slated to return to practice teaching after March break.

Nova Scotia Teachers Union president Liette Doucet says there have always been more teachers willing to take education students than there were students. (Robert Short/CBC)

Students at Université Sainte-Anne will return to practicum work within the next two weeks. A university spokeswoman said that while some accommodations need to be made for certain students, it's expected everyone will graduate on time and meet certification requirements.

A representatives with Cape Breton University did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Doucet said current teachers recognize they had mentor teachers who were willing to take them in and show them the ropes and that's a sentiment many wish to carry forward.

"They're willing to step up and do the same for the next generation of teachers," she said. "It's always been the case and teachers are very willing and able to do that."

Questions about the future

But whether that changes in the coming school year remains to be seen.

Doucet said all sides are going to need some time to re-establish working relationships, and teachers will need to determine what they are and are not willing to do. That could include volunteering to take a student.

"I know that teachers still recognize the need for students to come in to learn, to be mentored, and they see that as something that they feel is important enough that they have volunteered for it. Whether or not they'll continue, I don't know."

Can't force the issue

If there aren't enough volunteers, Casey said she expects her department and school boards will hear from universities, but the minister believes "there will be a lot of great teachers who have in the past and will continue to welcome practice teachers."

Casey said forcing a teacher to take a student isn't likely to lead to a good experience for anyone involved.