Another winter storm delivered on the eve of the Ides of March delivered a messy mix of rain, snow and strong winds that caused vehicle collisions and thousands of power outages late Tuesday.

CBC meterologist Kalin Mitchell reported wind gusts ranging from 92 km/hr at the Halifax Kootenay weather observation site to more than 100 km/hr at Yarmouth and Baccaro Point.

As of 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nova Scotia Power reported 211 active outages affecting more than 29,000 customers throughout the province, with estimated restoration times stretching well into Wednesday. The cause of most of the outages was cited as high winds.

Halifax District RCMP reported a couple of dozen accidents, thanks to declining road conditions earlier Tuesday evening, but nothing serious.

Around 9 p.m. Tuesday, the City of Halifax tweeted from its official account that road conditions were "slick" across the region as the snow changed to rain and advised motorists to stay home.