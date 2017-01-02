Nova Scotia's Environment Department is investigating a strong smell of furnace oil reported at four businesses in Windsor.

The Windsor fire department and paramedics were called Monday morning to Water Street after reports that a few people were feeling sick because of the odour.

Jamie Juteau, deputy fire chief, said the smell was reported last week at a bookstore, but it had dissipated by the time fire crews arrived.

"We checked the basement area, we checked all the shops and we checked the neighbouring occupancy ... and everything was fine," Juteau said.

Crews also checked out nearby Lake Pisiquid to see if there was any kind of spill that could be behind the odour, but nothing was found.

Juteau said the Environment Department has better technology to detect the origin of the smell.

"It was stronger today. We ventilated, had the doors opened ... if it was coming from the ground, it's something [the Environment Department] would have the means to track that down."

Juteau said the Water Street complex used to be a car dealership and mechanic shop.