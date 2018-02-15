Strait Area Transit hopes to roll into more communities this summer.

The non-profit transportation service, established in 2008, has applied to the Nova Scotia Utility and Review Board to expand services into the town and county of Antigonish, N.S., as well as Victoria County, Cape Breton.

Currently, Richmond and Inverness counties and the Town of Port Hawkesbury are serviced by the company.

"We have received a lot of requests from groups interested in travelling to different areas of the province and want to be able to meet that need," said Jessie MacDonald, Strait Area Transit's office manager.

She said the request has received support from Victoria County council and Antigonish Community Transit, a non-profit society that already runs a service in the town and county of Antigonish.

Dial-a-ride model

In 2016, a first effort to branch into Victoria County failed, but Warden Bruce Morrison said there's still a need for more transportation options. He said the previous pilot project was aimed at students but the service wasn't used as much as had been anticipated.

This time, Strait Area Transit hopes to target people who would like to travel to neighbouring areas.

"Most folks that tend to travel, travel towards Sydney to do any major shopping or purchasing," Morrison said. "There's also medical appointments there through the regional hospital."

The expanded service would operate on a dial-a-ride model rather than on set routes.

"When you put a set route in place, you are required by the Utility and Review Board to run it whether you have one passenger or 24 passengers on the bus," said MacDonald.

"So, we feel going in this time with a dial-a-ride, it gives you a bit more flexibility. People would call in advance, we would pick them up, take them where they need to go and then take them home."

After some initial start-up funding from the provincial government, the municipalities will determine whether the service is feasible in the long run before agreeing to financial support.