There was wild weather across Nova Scotia overnight Thursday and into Friday morning. A mix of snow, ice pellets, freezing rain and in some cases, drizzle, brought accumulations about five centimetres or less, and up to 30 in some areas.

And the messy winter weather isn't over yet. Another system destined to hit the province early next week is brewing.

Some of the higher accumulations noted by volunteers:

Bridgetown 30.5 cm

Port Maitland 27.9 cm

Wedgeport 27.9 cm

Tusket 27.7 cm

Rawdon Gold Mines 26.4 cm

And on the lower end:

Jimtown 2.3 cm

Centrelea 3.8 cm

Spanish Ship Bay 5.1 cm

Hammond Plains 6.9 cm

St. Anns 7.6 cm

Peak winds were recorded in:

Brier Island 115 km/h

Beaver Island 107 km/h

Grand Etang 95 km/h

Yarmouth 93 km/h

North Mountain 89 km/h

Now that we're through one storm, we're barrelling into the next. A low-pressure system developing on the lee side of the Rockies in Colorado will gather over the midwestern United States on Saturday night.

A number of vehicles had to be pulled from ditches along Highway 104 early Friday morning after a nor'easter barrelled through Nova Scotia. (Craig Paisley/CBC)

From there, it will meet up with a weaker system moving over the Great Lakes. That combined system will move toward Cape Cod where it will rapidly strengthen late Sunday. It will then move slowly south of Nova Scotia throughout Monday into Tuesday morning.

What can we expect?

The Maritimes will remain on the colder, snowy side of the system. A mixture of ice pellets and freezing rain isn't out of the question though.

The storm will be of a longer duration (24 to 36 hours) because of its slow speed. It begins late Sunday night and continues through Monday and probably Tuesday morning.

Southern N.B., P.E.I., and mainland N.S., could see up to 30 centimetres of snow or more.

The snowfall will be accompanied by high, gusty winds.

The storm system is complex and forecast models may not be terribly accurate at this point. Changes in track, timing and speed will significantly impact snowfall amounts. Be prepared for forecast changes.

Here are some recommendations though: