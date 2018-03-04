Parts of Nova Scotia's Atlantic Coast are being battered by high waves with four counties under a storm surge warning for the second straight day.

A storm surge warning issued by Environment Canada yesterday was still in place Sunday morning. It says high water levels and large waves are expected or occurring on the coasts of Shelburne, Queens, and Lunenburg counties, as well as Halifax's metro area and the western half of Halifax County.

Highway 207 at Lawrencetown Beach is closed due to a powerful storm surge that has thrown rocks on the road. A snow plow is standing by to remove the rocks. pic.twitter.com/uFVnk7g9gM — @PaulRPalmeter

"These waves and surf will combine with higher than normal water levels to cause some coastal flooding in vulnerable areas," the weather agency said.

Wind warnings in Shelburne and Queens counties and a special weather statement in Yarmouth County have all ended.

In Liverpool, photos showed a downtown parking lot area inundated with water on Saturday. At least one car was surrounded by the surge.

The region's mayor says Liverpool floods like it did Saturday about four times a year. (Kenny Veinot/Facebook)

David Dagley, mayor of the Region of Queens Municipality, which includes Liverpool, said in a mid-afternoon interview Saturday that the water had already receded with the tides. He said such flooding happens about four times a year now, compared to once or twice a year in previous decades.

"It's occurring more than it should," he said.

Dagley said the flooding is a "major inconvenience" to businesses and residents, and wants to make it as manageable as possible at the lowest possible cost. He said he'll look to the federal and provincial governments to help.

"It's on the minds of council, that's for sure."

Will probably happen again, official says

The road to Lawrencetown Beach along the Eastern Shore outside of Dartmouth was shut down Saturday morning as large waves littered the pavement with rocks.

The Department of Transportation and Infrastructure Renewal said Sunday that section of Highway 207 from MacDonald's Hill to Lesley Road will be closed until further notice.

People were taking photos of the waves on Saturday morning. (Steve Berry/CBC)

Motorists were being advised to take alternative routes.

Highway 207 is closed in the same spot where armour rock was washed away during a powerful January storm, said Randy Imlay, supervisor with the transportation department.

"Until we get that armour rock replaced there you're probably going to have this happen a few times with a good heavy wind," he said Saturday. He planned to be on site again on Sunday.

The Department of Transportation and Infrastructure Renewal has closed the road near Lawrencetown Beach Provincial Park and expects it to remain closed until further notice. (Paul Palmeter/CBC)

Robert Macdonald, who was taking photos near the washed-out road Saturday, said he came from North Sydney to shoot the surf and was amazed to see the rocks washing ashore. He said he didn't think there was much officials could do other than temporarily close the road.

"What are you going to do?" he said. "Just have a look. You can't get through that. It's just taking care of people."

Large waves washed rocks and debris onto the road near Queensland Beach, near Hubbards, N.S. (Steve Lawrence/CBC)

Karen Stadnyk, who was birdwatching in the area with her husband, Andy, said she expects climate change will mean more frequent weather events causing similar damage.

"Every year we're going to be patching up these roads," she said, adding that a longer-term redevelopment could be needed, including looking at the viability of the road itself.

Cleanup along Queensland Beach after storm surge and high tide. @cbcns pic.twitter.com/NvWiBfASOV — @CBCcameraman

The same weather system caused more than 1.5 million homes and businesses on the U.S. East Coast, as a powerful nor'easter caused flooding and wind damage from Virginia to Maine.