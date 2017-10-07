RCMP are investigating after a train hit a stolen side-by-side ATV that was abandoned on a railway track just outside of Truro, N.S.

Cpl. Dal Hutcinson said a black 2015 Arctic Cat valued at more than $20,000 was stolen from a dealership in Millbrook just before 12 a.m. Saturday and about an hour later, it was struck by a train in Hilden.

"It [the train] was backing up at a slow pace and it's in an area where trains do frequent on a regular basis. It's the main rail line through Nova Scotia, but there are some side rails in that area," said Hutchinson.

With the help of a police dog, a thermal-imaging device, and the Hilden Fire Department, RCMP searched the area, but did not find anyone. Hutchinson said there's no indication anybody was injured.

Hutchinson said after authorities conducted their investigation, the train departed.

The Arctic Cat was badly damaged.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Millbrook RCMP at 902-893-6819, Colchester District RCMP at 902-893-6820 or the RCMP's general line at 1-800-803-7267.

People looking to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), text TIP202 and a message to 274637 or submit a tip at Crime Stoppers' website.