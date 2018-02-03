Man, 89, dies after being struck at crosswalk in Stewiacke

An 89-year-old man has died after being hit by a pick-up truck at a marked crosswalk in Stewiacke, N.S.

The man was crossing Main Street at Riverside Avenue alone around 6:15 p.m. Friday, according to RCMP.

Cpl. Dal Hutchinson said it was snowing heavily and the roads were covered at the time, which contributed to the crash.

"The visibility was not that great," he said. "In an area that is dark, such as this location ... it would have made it very difficult to see until the last minute."

Emergency crews took the man to hospital in Truro, and later transported him to the QEII Health Sciences Centre in Halifax, where he died Saturday morning.

Crosswalk has no overhead signs, lights

The marked crosswalk doesn't have any overhead signs or lights to indicate that it's a crosswalk, Hutchinson said.

There are signs indicating the crosswalk on either side of the road and it is one of the most-used in the town, he said. It is located beside a strip mall and several churches.

RCMP said the investigation is still ongoing as they're collecting witness statements and consulting with a collision analyst.

They are still determining if charges will be laid against the driver.