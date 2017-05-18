Sometimes having a name that's awfully similar to that of Nova Scotia Liberal Leader Stephen McNeil doesn't have its perks.

That's what Steven James MacNeil, the Atlantica Party's candidate for Glace Bay, learned when he was running for municipal council in 2016.

"I had someone slam the door in my face, tell me to screw off ... it was a terrible experience," said MacNeil, 32, who finished third in District 9 with 575 votes.

The encounter wasn't enough to dash his hopes of running for office.

MacNeil works as a server at a restaurant in Glace Bay, is a member of the local volunteer fire department and sits on the board of directors at the Glace Bay Food Bank.

Liberal Leader Stephen McNeil (right) said he's thrilled Steven James MacNeil is running in the race. (Nic Meloney/CBC)

He said his skills of working with people and being able to accomplish objectives is a perfect fit for politics.

Up against Liberal incumbent

But he faces stiff competition in Glace Bay, where Liberal incumbent Geoff MacLellan is hoping to be re-elected.

MacLellan serves as transportation minister under Premier McNeil.

"I'm thrilled to see another Steven MacNeil in the race," McNeil said when he learned about the aspiring politician with a similar name.

"I oftentimes feel like I'm second to Geoff MacLellan and I hope [MacNeil] runs second to Geoff MacLellan."

MacNeil said he wasn't initially planning on running in the provincial election, but was asked by the leader of the Atlantica Party, Jonathan Dean, if he'd run.

The party has 15 candidates running in the election and its platform includes privatizing liquor sales in the province, getting rid of corporate income taxes and ending government handouts to business.

MacNeil said he was attracted to the party because its members would be able to vote against party lines.

'He's more popular than me'

MacNeil said he doesn't expect to win in this election, but he's excited about the experience and exposure he'll get from the campaign.

He already has plans to run in the 2020 municipal elections in District 9 in the Cape Breton Regional Municipality.

He's hopeful his familiar-sounding name will be an asset on both campaign trails.

"When [people] hear my name, they may ask a question, you know, 'Who is this guy versus that guy?' I think it's a positive thing," said MacNeil.

"The more my name spreads, the better for me. Hopefully, people get us confused because he's more popular than me."