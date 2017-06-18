A man charged with a 2011 murder who has been outside of Canada since the killing has been extradited back to Nova Scotia and will appear in court on Monday.

Steven Douglas Skinner faces a second-degree murder charge in the death of Stacey Adams, a Dartmouth man who was killed on April 10, 2011.

Skinner, 44, left the country the day of the murder, eventually landing in Mexico. The murder charge was laid against him in July 2011. Law enforcement officials eventually found and arrested Skinner on Margarita Island, Venezuela, on May 15, 2016. He's been held in custody ever since as Canadian officials attempted to arrange extradition.

'A long way to go'

The family of Adams said they received confirmation of the news on Saturday from the lead detective on the file.

Kendelle Blois, speaking on behalf of the family, told CBC News the family is feeling like "this is a step to another beginning."

"We still have a long way to go."

Stacey Adams had just turned 20 when he was shot to death in Lake Echo, N.S. (Facebook)

Blois said although it took a long time, no one doubted the day would come and the family is grateful to the Venezuela government for agreeing to extradite Skinner back to Nova Scotia. There were a lot of court proceedings to get to this point, she said, although the family isn't clear on all the details.

"We're just grateful it's happened," she said. "It is our hope the courts make him accountable for the charges that are brought against him."

Other charges

In addition to the second-degree murder charge, Skinner is facing several charges in connection with an incident in Lower Sackville on July 22, 2009, including aggravated assault, forcible confinement, assault with a weapon, uttering threats and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Skinner was arrested in Ontario on July 25, 2009, and was returned to Nova Scotia, where he was brought into police custody and later released on conditions.