Sterilization problems forced the cancellation of more than a dozen surgeries at the Queen Elizabeth II Health Sciences Centre in Halifax on Thursday.

Nova Scotia's biggest hospital cancelled 14 medical procedures at its Halifax Infirmary site. All were rescheduled.

In spring 2015, staff found black flecks on medical instruments that were supposed to be sterile, prompting them to cancel more than 500 surgeries. Three new sterilization machines were installed in July 2015 as part of a $2-million project to fix the problem.

A different problem caused Thursday's cancellations.

"There are no issues with the sterilizers themselves," said Kristen Lipscombe, spokeswoman for the Nova Scotia Health Authority.

Lipscombe said the Halifax Infirmary's operating rooms were placed "on hold" for several hours Thursday morning over concerns with the instrument washers used to clean instruments.

She said some procedures were able to go ahead and they expect to be at full capacity by Friday.

"We are working to identify any risk to our patients and will follow up directly with patients and their doctors," she said.