A second Cape Breton firefighter has been sentenced for his role in multiple arsons in 2016 while he was a member of the Florence Volunteer Fire Department.

Stephen Tremblett, 52, of North Sydney, was sentenced Wednesday in Sydney provincial court to four years in federal prison and ordered to make restitution of just over $100,000.

Tremblett pleaded guilty in November to six counts of arson involving five properties.

He was one of three firefighters arrested in 2016 following a slew of incidents that summer where vehicles, brush, abandoned buildings and two residences were set on fire.

On Wednesday, he apologized to the court, and for the toll his actions have taken on his family and the owners of the properties.

"It's just not my character. It's not me," Tremblett said a statement to the court.

Although he did not suggest a motive for the arsons, he said he chose the wrong people to associate with.

Former Cape Breton volunteer firefighter James MacDonald is shown ahead of a court appearance in this file photo. (CBC)

Firefighter James MacDonald, 24, pleaded guilty to 14 counts of arson and in February was also sentenced to four years.

​Judge Diane McGrath said a mitigating factor in MacDonald's sentence was his young age and the prospect of rehabilitation. She said that's not the case for Tremblett.

"Every fire places the lives and safety of those that fight them at risk," McGrath said, explaining that denunciation and deterrence must be at the forefront in sentencing.

The judge said that given his age and life experience, Tremblett should have known his actions were wrong.

A third firefighter, Gary Luker, 33, of North Sydney, was initially charged with two counts of arson, but pleaded guilty to mischief and will be sentenced later this month.