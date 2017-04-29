If you look up "coy" in the dictionary, you may find a picture of Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil, smiling tightly.

A day after promotional material was discovered on the Liberal website and the party's YouTube channel that pointed to a May 30 election date, the premier danced amiably past a series of questions from CBC reporter Amy Smith about whether the writ would be dropped tomorrow.

What is he doing tomorrow?: "I'm planning on going to church in the morning."



Is he travelling to Halifax?: "I will be at some point."

'I always have meetings'

Any meeting scheduled?: "I always have meetings scheduled."

Is he meeting the Lieutenant-Governor tomorrow?: "I will see the lieutenant-governor at some point in the future."

What are you doing on May 30?: "I don't know yet."



If reporters are wondering whether they'll be busy tomorrow, what would he tell them?: "Whether they are covering that or something else, they will find news to cover tomorrow."

Tories underway

Big news tomorrow?: "There's always big news in Nova Scotia," the premier said, before sliding in a few talking points about the province's growing population and increase in exports.

This ad mock-up was added to an accessible, but not public-facing, section of the Liberal website. (liberal.ns.ca)





If McNeil were to visit with Lt.-Gov. J.J. Grant on Sunday to ask him to dissolve the current House, the May 30 vote would come exactly 30 days later, within the prescribed minimum campaign length.

Whether it happens tomorrow or not, the Opposition isn't waiting: about 250 Progressive Conservative Party supporters and candidates were in Dartmouth, N.S., for the party's election campaign launch Saturday.