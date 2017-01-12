UFC heavyweight Stefan Struve has pulled out of his headlining fight in Halifax next month.

The seven-foot-tall Dutch fighter was scheduled to take on former champion Junior Dos Santos in the mixed martial arts event on Feb. 19.

"Unfortunately I won't be able to fight in Halifax," he posted to his Instagram page on Thursday. "I'll be undergoing surgery to fix a torn labrum in my left shoulder tomorrow afternoon."

He said the surgery will sideline him for four months. "I apologize to the fans, especially the people who bought tix for the fight in Halifax, and of course the person I was scheduled to fight," he wrote.

The UFC has not announced a replacement fighter or fight. The scheduled co-main event sees Canadian Elias Theodrou take on Brazillian Cezar Ferreira.