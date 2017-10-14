About 50 people gathered in downtown Halifax on Saturday to protest what they're calling anti-union attacks from the provincial government.

The Nova Scotia Federation of Labour organized the rally in front of The Westin Nova Scotian hotel, where the Nova Scotia Liberal Party was holding its annual general meeting.

"The reason for the rally is to let Stephen McNeil know we're not going to stop following him. What he needs to do is start listening to workers," said Jason MacLean, the president of the Nova Scotia Government and General Employees Union (NSGEU).

"We're just not going to lay down and let him push us over. So we're getting back up every time he comes with a piece of legislation, and we're just not having it anymore."

About 50 people gathered in front of the Westin on Saturday. (Emma Davie/CBC)

The biggest point of contention at Saturday's rally was Bill 148, which is a wage package that was imposed in August on thousands of civil servants, health-care workers and other public sector workers in the province that hadn't reached a contract agreement with the province.

Shortly afterwards, NSGEU gave notice to the government that it intends to challenge Bill 148 in court, with several other unions following suit by asking to be parties in the case.

'We're just not having it'

People came from around the province to represent unions like NSGEU, the Canadian Union of Public Employees and the Nova Scotia Teachers Union.

Among them was Lynette Hayward-Bird, who works in the prenatal clinic at the Yarmouth Regional Hospital. She said it was important to have her voice heard.

NSGEU president Jason MacLean says union workers in the province want to see more negotiations from the government, and fewer imposed contracts. (Emma Davie/CBC)

"It's not just for me, it's for my children, it's for future generations," she said.

"What Stephen McNeil is doing to all of the workers is wrong."

Unions want more negotiations

Tony Tracy, Nova Scotia's representative for the Canadian Labour Congress, which represents unions across the country, said people are frustrated with what they believe are violations to their charter rights.

"We're here to just speak out and say that this is unacceptable, that we haven't had any — zero, zero, collective agreements have been signed since the Liberals were elected in 2013," Tracy said.

"We're here to say, 'Negotiate, don't impose.'"

The protest happened in front of the Westin hotel, where the Nova Scotia Liberal Party was holding its annual general meeting on Saturday. (Emma Davie/CBC)

John Gillis, president of the Nova Scotia Liberal Party, said the government is trying to work with unions.

"I think the union is protesting things that the government has done and decisions they've made that they don't like. Certainly, the government, hopefully, will always work with the unions to find the best possible way forward, but at the same time, these Liberals are proud of the decisions they've made," he said.

As for Bill 148, Gillis said the Liberals are waiting to hear the outcome from the court.