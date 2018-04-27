Starbucks replaces Tim Hortons at some NSHA sites

Tim Hortons is out and Starbucks is in at several Nova Scotia Health Authority sites in the Halifax area.

Patients and families can order Starbucks coffee and tea beginning May 1 at six sites including the Halifax Infirmary, Victoria General, Veterans Memorial Building and Dartmouth General. Some of those sites used to have a Tim Hortons.

But it won't be traditional Starbucks kiosks with the company's food, said Brenda MacDonald, senior director of nutrition and food services.

The health authority will provide homemade meals and continue to serve local roasters Just Us! and Java Blend alongside Starbucks beverages.

For now, only brewed coffee and tea will be available, but espresso drinks will be on the menu soon, MacDonald said.

The Nova Scotia Government and General Employees Union, which represents workers at the coffee shops, said the wages will not change since they are part of the collective agreement.

New caterer announced

The health authority has also announced a new caterer, Mindful Mango Catering, which will move out of its Bayers Road location on May 19.

The company isn't setting up a new café, but rather handling food for health authority meetings and special functions.

For now, patient food is staying the same, but MacDonald said changes are on the horizon.

"We're looking at more of a model where patients can really order what they want when they want it so not necessarily at traditional times, and we're working through that right now," she said.

Those changes will be implemented in the next year, she said.

Mindful Mango Catering takes over operations on June 1.