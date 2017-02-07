The lawyer defending notorious Halifax crime figure Jimmy Melvin Jr. against drug trafficking charges launched a spirited attack on the Crown's star witness Tuesday, accusing him of "lying through his teeth."

Pat MacEwen said he has "never seen a less trustworthy witness on the stand" than Derek MacPhee, who was granted an immunity deal for agreeing to testify against Melvin.

"He lies at every opportunity that presents itself," MacEwen told a Halifax provincial court judge.

MacEwen was delivering closing arguments at the trial of Melvin and his girlfriend, Vanessa Lynn Delorey, on charges of trafficking drugs and possession for the purpose of trafficking.

The pair were arrested in July 2015. At the time, police were looking for Melvin in connection with the 2009 shooting death of Terry Marriott Jr. Melvin was subsequently charged with first-degree and is scheduled to go to trial in May.

MacPhee told to call Melvin

Derek MacPhee takes a drink in this photo posted to Facebook.

Derek MacPhee agreed to testify against Melvin in exchange for an immunity deal, which includes wiping out charges he faced for a violent home invasion in Upper Sackville.

Court was told that prior to arresting Melvin, police had MacPhee phone him to find out where he was. According to testimony, MacPhee told Melvin he was in jail and needed Melvin to smuggle in some drugs.

When police searched the rental car Melvin was driving at the time of his arrest, they found two small packets deep under the driver's seat.

Court was told one packet contained tobacco, the other, marijuana. Both were wrapped in cellophane and were described as "prison packs" — small packages designed to be concealed in a body cavity and smuggled into a jail or prison.

MacEwen said the Crown failed to establish the drugs belonged to Melvin.

Trafficking not proven, lawyers say

Police also recovered a quantity of drugs and drug paraphernalia from a hotel room, including marijuana, crack cocaine and pills, along with a set of scales, tin foil and a crack pipe.

MacEwen and Delorey's lawyer, Luke Craggs, both argued that the Crown had failed to prove trafficking. The lawyers said the relatively small quantity of drugs found in the motel room could have been for personal consumption.

They said at the most, the evidence would only support a charge of simple possession.

Crown prosecutor Christine Driscoll admitted this was not a typical drug case, because police had not set out to find drugs at all. She said the drugs were only discovered in the course of arresting Melvin on the murder charge.

There were no wiretaps on phones or surveillance of the motel room typically done in drug investigations. But Driscoll said there was enough evidence to support both the possession and trafficking charges against both accused.

'Lying through his teeth'

MacEwen devoted most of his closing argument to attacking MacPhee's credibility as a Crown witness.

"Mr. MacPhee has no qualms about putting his hand on the Bible and lying through his teeth," MacEwen said. The lawyer also pointed out that MacPhee and his girlfriend are being paid $3,000 a month by Halifax Regional Police to secure their co-operation.

Melvin did not appear in person for the closing arguments in Halifax provincial court. Instead, he was on a video monitor from the Atlantic Institution, a prison in New Brunswick where he's being held awaiting the murder trial.

At one point, Melvin buried his head in his hands. At another time, he stretched his arms back over his head and put his foot up on the desk in front of him. But he was not disruptive like he has been in previous court appearances.

Judge Marc Chisholm reserved his decision. Melvin and Delorey will learn their fate later this month.