For the first time in nearly 20 years, the next Stan Rogers Folk Festival in Canso will be held on the last weekend in July.

Stanfest founder and artistic director Troy Greencorn said weather was the biggest consideration in the decision to give up on the traditional last weekend of June, especially after two "weather disasters" in the last four years.

"It's no secret. I guess it's part of the folklore of the festival that we've had our share of weather challenges," Greencorn said.

"Many folks will remember, in 2014, we had to completely cancel for a hurricane that was headed at Nova Scotia and this year, we had three days of hard rain."

While Canadian weather is never entirely reliable no matter the season, Greencorn said the weather data and experts he consulted suggest there's a better chance of sunshine in midsummer, and warmer temperatures, even if it rains.

Most of the nearly 600 volunteers who work at the festival have indicated they'll be available on the new dates, said Greencorn, and feedback from the public has been overwhelmingly positive.

The dates of Stanfest 2018 will be July 26-29.