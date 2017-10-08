Jill Webb went to nearly every football game when she was a student at Queen Elizabeth High School, so she wasn't about to miss the rematch of the decade.

On Saturday, Webb cheered from the sidelines as alumni players from two former Halifax high schools resurrected a storied rivalry — the annual Turkey Bowl.

Queen Elizabeth beat St. Pat's 14-6 during Saturday's game at Saint Mary's University. (Emma Smith/CBC)

It's been a decade since St. Patrick's and Queen Elizabeth merged to become Citadel High School. The players are a little older and there are more kids running around, but ask Webb and the stakes have never been higher.

"You know when they say it doesn't matter if you win or lose? This is the game it does matter. You could lose any other game, but not the Turkey Bowl," said Webb. "If we lose today, I don't think I'll be able to handle it."

About 130 friends, family and graduates watched the reunion game at Saint Mary's University on Saturday afternoon where Queen Elizabeth beat St. Pat's 14-6.

Before they closed in 2007, the two schools were fierce rivals, especially on the football field.

The two Halifax high schools had a long-standing rivalry that meant some fierce football games. (Emma Smith/CBC)

"I think it's really important to do stuff like this so that people remember where they kind of came from," said organizer Harrison Diamond. "A lot of people from Halifax attended the two schools and they're an important part of our history."

He went to Queen Elizabeth but his two sisters attended St. Pat's, so his family's allegiances were split, he said.

Ruth Daye, who attended Queen Elizabeth in the 1970s, said the friendly rivalry was the source of a few stolen mascots over the years.

Diana and Jim Torbert watch their son, Alex, compete in the reunion game. (Emma Smith/CBC)

"Nothing really negative, not really violent or anything like that," she said. "I can't say that there weren't a few fights over the years."

Her husband was on the football team, and her son Bradley Daye later played for St. Pat's.

For the reunion game, the teams' rosters included players who went to the high schools in the '90s, right up until they closed.

The multi-generational game was a rare opportunity to play alongside people you grew up hearing about, said Andrew Hebb.

"You hear about these guys playing before you and the culture that QE had before then, and you've got coach Mike Tanner on the sideline over there, which kind of made it even more like the real deal," said Hebb, who graduated from Queen Elizabeth in the early 2000s.

Melda Darnbrough sells special Turkey Bowl Resurrected t-shirts at Saturday's game. (Emma Smith/CBC)

Hebb used to compete against rival captain Bradley Daye. Now, they're teammates in a city touch football league.

"It's a great little family atmosphere," said Bradley Daye. "It's kind of just bringing communities together, which is a cool thing."

Both captains say they're looking forward to a rematch next year.