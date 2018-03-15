A downtown Halifax church that hosts a myriad of social outreach programs, including a homeless shelter, will reopen Friday morning after it was damaged in a windstorm earlier this week.

Guests at Out of the Cold Emergency Shelter had to leave St. Matthew's United Church after a spire and stonework from the steeple crashed down near the church's entrance during a nor'easter early Wednesday morning.

A spire from St. Matthew's United Church crashed down near the sidewalk on Barrington Street. (Paul Palmeter/CBC)

"Overnight, they pulled down the second spire that was vulnerable and then we had a structural engineer who went up and did a check of the whole place and declared it to be fine. Everything is good and so … we'll reopen as usual tomorrow," Rev. Betsy Hogan said Thursday.

Other shelters were able to offer help after the 15-bed facility was closed for several nights while cleanup took place, said Rebecca Whitzman, shelter co-ordinator and case manager.

The shelter, along with other activities such as a lunch program and regular church office hours, will resume operation Friday morning. An evening fundraiser at St. Matthew's for Xara Choral Theatre will also go forward as scheduled.

A section of Barrington Street in Halifax was blocked to motorists and pedestrians Thursday while crews cleaned up after high winds knocked a spire from the steeple off the roof of St. Matthew's United Church. (Steve Berry/CBC)

Hogan was not sure what the total cost of the damage will be.

"We do have insurance but I have no idea what the bill is going to cost. The process for shutting down the street and that kind of thing, I suspect the cost will probably mount up, but I don't know what the numbers are."