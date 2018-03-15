A downtown Halifax church that hosts a myriad of social outreach programs, including a homeless shelter, will reopen Friday morning after it was damaged in a windstorm earlier this week.
Guests at Out of the Cold Emergency Shelter had to leave St. Matthew's United Church after a spire and stonework from the steeple crashed down near the church's entrance during a nor'easter early Wednesday morning.
"Overnight, they pulled down the second spire that was vulnerable and then we had a structural engineer who went up and did a check of the whole place and declared it to be fine. Everything is good and so … we'll reopen as usual tomorrow," Rev. Betsy Hogan said Thursday.
Other shelters were able to offer help after the 15-bed facility was closed for several nights while cleanup took place, said Rebecca Whitzman, shelter co-ordinator and case manager.
The shelter, along with other activities such as a lunch program and regular church office hours, will resume operation Friday morning. An evening fundraiser at St. Matthew's for Xara Choral Theatre will also go forward as scheduled.
Hogan was not sure what the total cost of the damage will be.
"We do have insurance but I have no idea what the bill is going to cost. The process for shutting down the street and that kind of thing, I suspect the cost will probably mount up, but I don't know what the numbers are."