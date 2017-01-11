The Municipality of the District of St. Mary's in Guysborough County will have a byelection within the next 11 weeks after the results of an October vote were thrown out.

The Supreme Court of Nova Scotia overturned the municipal election results this week for District 3/5, one of the municipality's seven districts.

County officials asked for the results to be declared null and void because of some voting irregularities.

There was only a two-vote difference between the two candidates: Aubrey Beaver and Kaytland Smith.

Beaver received 75 votes, while Smith received 73.

Why vote was overturned

Officials say there are three reasons why the results should be declared null and void.

A proxy vote was not done properly and should not have counted.

One candidate's agent handled some spoiled ballots.

Two ballot boxes were not sealed.

The Supreme Court decision noted the serious departures from the requirements under the Municipal Election Act and said overlooking them would undermine public confidence.

Michael Mosher, warden of St. Mary's, said in a news release the municipality is pleased the decision was released and that it can now move ahead in filling the vacant seat as soon as possible.

A special meeting of council has been called for Monday to set a date for the byelection.