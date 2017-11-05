Halifax Coun. Shawn Cleary says he'll be making inquiries as to why there wasn't any work being done this weekend on the St. Margarets Bay Road construction project, which was supposed to wrap up Oct. 9.

No one was on the job Saturday and Sunday, residents reported.

Crews were supposed to be working seven days a week starting in mid-October, when it was announced that the project won't be completed until the end of November. The work has shut down a main artery onto the peninsula since mid-July,

For Nick Giannopoulos, owner of Euro Pizza, who closed his take-out restaurant for two months during the summer, it is the sign of another broken promise by city officials.

"When I tried to open the ninth of October, these guys are still outside, for another two months," Giannopoulos said. "They should have to answer to somebody."

During the most recent meeting with the city, people in the area were told the work would take place "from sunrise to sunset every day" until it was done, he said.

Nick Giannopoulos closed his take-out restaurant, Euro Pizza, for two months during the summer. He scheduled his reopening for Oct. 9, and shortly after, crews started digging right outside his front door. (CBC)

That isn't happening, he said, adding it's "chaos."

"Nobody was paying attention. I don't know who was in charge," Giannopoulos said.

Cumberland Paving and Contracting Ltd. is the company that leading the project. CBC News was unable to reach the company for a comment Sunday.

Cleary, who represents District 9 in which the work is taking place, said he's looking into the complaints he has received.

The city said crews would be working on St. Margarets Bay Road 24-7. But residents and business owners say that's not happening. (Emma Smith/CBC)

"I was under the impression that the contractor would be working seven days a week. I am a bit surprised that they are not out there right now. Understandably, people are frustrated," he said Saturday.

"But if they're not out there working on a day like today, I'm not sure what's going on. I'll have to do a little investigation."

There was no sign of any activity on the site Sunday as well.

The construction contract includes a clause that allows the municipality to penalize the contractor for any delays — up to $5,000 in fines and road-closure fees.

"I am still expecting there will be [fines] at the end of this," Cleary said. "We won't know until they actually finish the job what the total fines or charges will be."