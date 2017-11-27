After more than four months and a number of construction setbacks, Halifax's St. Margarets Bay Road will reopen Friday, Dec. 1.

A news release from the city said crews will still be on site into December to complete landscaping, driveways and site cleanup along the major artery into and out of Halifax.

The road will initially open with an altered centre line to help with the remaining work, but two-way traffic will be maintained.

Work on the road had been underway since mid-July. It was originally supposed to wrap up on Oct. 9.

A number of factors contributed to the delay, including the presence of bedrock under the road, the unanticipated removal of old and unmarked water and sewer infrastructure and additional sewer and water installations.