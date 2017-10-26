Try to build it, and they will come — around St. Margarets Bay, at least.

Turnout at a public meeting for an unprecedented residential development in Upper Tantallon was so strong, it was cancelled by city staff, delaying the project for months.

Roughly 300 people showed up at Tantallon Elementary Wednesday night to discuss a proposal that would involve the construction of two residential buildings, each with 94 units. The proposal also includes 18 single-storey townhouses and a commercial retail/office building, all on Peggys Cove Road at the Tantallon Crossroads.

The proposal, by W.M. Fares Ltd., is the first since bylaws were adopted by the Halifax Regional Municipality in 2014 aimed at preserving the "village-like charm" of the St. Margarets Bay area.

Though many in the community, including seniors in search of new affordable housing, are interested in the idea, some say the project is far larger than the current rules allows.

The 112-unit project is the largest proposal the area has ever seen. (Nic Meloney/CBC)

Ella McQuinn, former chair of The St. Margarets Bay Stewardship Association, said that's why so many showed up at Wednesday's meeting.

"This is the biggest development that this area has ever seen," she said, adding the proposal is "10 times bigger" than the bylaws allow.

McQuinn said many people came to hear why the project is still ongoing when the proposal may violate bylaws put in place so recently.

She said people are worried it may set a precedent that will flood the area with more large developments, changing the face of the community.

But McQuinn is confident the community will make sure things are done right.

"We can't rush and we can't turn people away. We need to hear everybody."

The high turnout may be a result of concerns the project could violate 2014 bylaws. (Nic Meloney/CBC)

Rescheduling

The city planner in charge of the Tantallon project, Shane Vipond, said the lack of space was the result of an oversight in scheduling. Protocol requires city staff to book local venues for such meetings 30 to 60 days in advance, he said.

"We weren't aware of how many people were taking interest until very recently," Vipond said, adding that the development is on hold but that staff are still working.

"We'll still continue to [work] with technical agencies and stakeholders to resolve key technical issues," he said. "but we still want to hear any public input which might result in a redesign."

The goal is to have another meeting within six weeks, though the city is willing to postpone until after the Christmas season.

Vipoind said residents around St. Margarets Bay will be told when that meeting will go ahead.