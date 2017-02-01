Students at St. Francis Xavier University are hoping to revive a popular, decades-old hockey game that was cancelled last year after rowdy spectators caused thousands of dollars of damage to a newly renovated rink.

The BurMac Cup goes back 39 years and pits teams from two rival residences in Antigonish — Burke and MacIsaac halls — against each other. It's become one of the most anticipated, if not raucous, intramural sports events in Nova Scotia.

The 2017 event was called off following last February's game, which resulted in $5,400 in damage to the Antigonish Arena.

"We're hoping to change that culture and address some of the issues that may have led to it being cancelled," Taylor Chase, student union president, said Wednesday.

Students 'pulling, swaying' Plexiglas

The student union, along with the heads of the two residences and team coaches, made a pitch to university president Kent MacDonald to have the game return this winter to the Keating Centre on campus.

The decision to bar the event from the Antigonish Arena was made last March by elected representatives with the town and the municipality, which jointly own the rink.

The mayor at the time, Carl Chisholm, said he watched about 100 students attending last year's game "pulling and swaying" the Plexiglas that encircles the ice surface.

It didn't come down, but the arena ended up with smashed lights, broken doors and chipped glass.

Cutting down on binge drinking

"In the past, there has been some issues with the game," said Chase. "In the new game, we're hoping to channel that energy into a positive light."

Chase said that includes curbing binge drinking.

"We think by bringing the game back to campus, where we as a campus community can monitor the event … this will help ensure that students are as safe as possible."

Students hope to give game 'a great name'

Profits from ticket sales have traditionally been donated to charity, but Chase said there's a growing desire to strengthen the connection between students and the community.

"We're hoping that can create an ownership for the students here on campus, and really give this game a great name," he said.

A spokesperson for the university said Wednesday there has been no official decision made or any final proposal submitted.

Chase said if the game is allowed to come back, the goal would be to hold it on campus on a Saturday in late March.