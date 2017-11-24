Two men facing sexual assault allegations on St. FX campus

RCMP in Antigonish, N.S., are investigating a series of alleged sexual assaults on the St. Francis Xavier University campus this fall.

Police say an 18-year-old woman contacted them on Nov. 22 saying she had been sexually assaulted on campus over the weekend.

Two men were arrested in connection with the case.

During the investigation, police say a second 19-year-old woman came forward and alleged one of the men under investigation had also sexually assaulted her on two separate occasions on campus, once in September and once in November.

Police say both complainants knew both the men accused. Investigators believe there may be other victims, according to Corp. Jennifer Clarke.

"We're reaching out to the community, particularly the St. FX community...saying that we believe there could be additional victims. If a person believes they might have been a victim of a sexual assault or a witness to a crime is encouraged to contact us," she said.

A 19-year-old Halifax man is facing three charges of sexual assault.

Charges connected to the original complaint are pending against an 18-year-old Truro man.

Both men have been released on conditions, and are scheduled to appear in Antigonish provincial court in January.