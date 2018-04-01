'Love had no borders or colours to her': St. FX icon Joan Dillon dead at 84

A fixture of the St. Francis Xavier University community in Antigonish, N.S., is being remembered for her boundless generosity and the hope she inspired in countless students and youth in marginalized communities.

Joan Dillon, 84, was one of the co-founders of a St. FX program called X-Project that began in 1965. The program saw students at the university go into communities like Bayfield (now Paqtnkek Mi'kmaw Nation), Upper Big Tracadie and Lincolnville to tutor students, as well as take them on excursions outside of their hometowns.

The excursions could be anything from visiting historical sites, going to a movie theatre, swimming at the St. FX pool or taking part in a leadership seminar.

Dillon was diagnosed with terminal cancer 12 years ago and was given two months to live. She died Wednesday in the nursing home where she lived in Antigonish.

'Biggest heart of gold'

"Joan loved everybody she met. Love had no borders or colours to her and she treated us all equally. She had the biggest heart of gold," said Anne Marie Paul, a band councillor for the Paqtnkek Mi'kmaw Nation.

Paul first met Dillon in 1971 when she was five. She took part in X-Project activities and serves as a chaperone for the program today.

One of her fondest memories of Dillon was playing cribbage with her when she was around 18 or 19. The two would often play for $5 a game and Paul never lost, although she chalked it up to superior talent at the time.

"It just goes to show how kind a heart she had, how big and nice it was to let me feel like I really did win … I honestly think she did let me win just for the fun of it, just to make me feel good, that I was a really good crib player, even though I may not have been," said Paul.

Joan Dillon is shown in this 2015 photo with Joe Webb, a co-founder of X-Project, an organization dedicated to student volunteerism. (Submitted by Lisa Lunney Borden)

In Paqtnkek, which is about 25 kilometres east of Antigonish, the street where the band office is located is named after Dillon.

Rev. Elaine Walcott grew up in Lincolnville, which is about 50 kilometres southeast of Antigonish.

"A lot of us never left Guysborough County until we went on an X-Project trip with Joan Dillon … the lens by which we saw the world outside our communities was by way of Joan Dillon," she said.

Walcott said Dillon encouraged people to pursue their dreams and celebrate the gifts they had.

Order of Nova Scotia recipient

Dillon received the Order of Nova Scotia in 2006. That same year, she received an honorary degree from St. FX, which added to the honorary X-ring she was given in 1990. She was the first person to be given an honorary X-ring. She was also inducted into the African Canadian Heritage and Friendship Centre in Guysborough, although it's not clear when that happened.

Lisa Lunney Borden, now a professor at St. FX, met Dillon in 1989 when she was a student and started volunteering with X-Project. She credits the program for her research focus of supporting black and Indigenous students in math education.

"Everything that I've done in my entire career is because of X-Project and I think that's what Joan saw in people, she saw the … power that it had for everybody to learn together. Everybody brings their talents into the circle and then everyone learns from one other," said Borden.

She said Dillon had the foresight to see that the program would be a way for students to get out of the "bubble" of being on campus and go into communities and learn.

'Joan was relentless'

Borden said Dillon had a part-time job at the university's pool for many years and she used it as a recruiting platform to find volunteers for X-Project.

"Joan was relentless. We used to tease her that she harassed people until they came out, but she would recruit the athletes to come out and inspire the kids," said Borden.

She said Dillon would even set up a table in the students union building and would use it as a base to pick out passing students and lobby them to volunteer.

An unwavering commitment to helping others

Even once her health began failing and she was living in a nursing home, the commitment to recruitment never wavered. Dillon would provide names of student nurses to Borden whom she thought were good fits for X-Project.

Dillon's primary concern was that of the well-being of others. Once, after she moved into an apartment, a bunch of people chipped in to buy her a new bed. She was soon found sleeping on the couch.

"They said, 'Why aren't you using your bed?' And she said, 'I gave it to so and so, they needed it more than I did.' And that's Joan, she was always taking care of other people, never wanted anything for herself," said Borden.

Dillon left an indelible mark on just about everyone she met.

"Joan loved many and many loved her," said Paul.

According to Dillon's obituary, a celebration of life will take place at the St. FX chapel on May 12 at 11 a.m., while another is expected to take place this summer.