A man with head injuries is now in hospital after being found unconscious on a sidewalk on Herring Cove Road in Spryfield Friday morning.

Halifax Regional Police said in a news release that officers were called to the scene at 6:26 a.m. The man was taken to hospital and police said it's still unclear if he will survive.

Police did not say how the man was injured.

Members of the forensic identification team spent more than an hour examining the parking-lot area.

Members of the forensic identification team examine the parking lot. (Paul Palmeter/CBC)

They laid down at least 15 evidence markers and taped off the area around the Hand in Hand Society of Saint Vincent de Paul. The store said on Facebook it is closed for the day.

Police also had an SUV towed from the lot.