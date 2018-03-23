Two people found dead in Springhill house fire died of homicide-suicide

Two people found dead in a burning home in Springhill, N.S., on Tuesday were victims of a homicide-suicide, according to the RCMP.

Autopsies on the 45-year-old woman and 42-year-old man confirmed that the woman was killed by the man, police said in a news release.

No other details regarding the deaths are being released. Police are also not saying what role the fire played in the deaths or how the fire started.

The RCMP are not seeking any other individuals in relation to the deaths.

Investigators survey the home in Springhill on Wednesday. (Preston Mulligan/CBC)

The bodies were found after the Springhill Fire Department was called to Beatons Lane around 4 p.m. on Tuesday for a house fire.

Fire Chief Stanley Hunter said at the time that the house was under renovation and the fire may have started in the basement area.