The first-day-of-spring mess of weather that's led to school cancellations across much of the province will ease around midday, but return for a second punch just in time for the evening commute.

The province was pelted Monday morning with snow, freezing rain, rain and ice pellets, and many roads were fully or partially covered with snow, according to Nova Scotia's Department of Transportation.

In Cape Breton, police are warning of snowy and slippery road conditions, and are urging drivers not to venture out unless they need to.

In a news release, Cape Breton Regional Police said there is blowing snow and whiteout conditions in the municipality, and many side streets have not been plowed. The freezing rain in the forecast is only expected to make things worse, say police.

Evening commute to be messy

The light rain or freezing rain in large parts of Nova Scotia will ease up around noon, said CBC meteorologist Brennan Allen.

However, northwest winds gusting between 40 and 70 km/h means temperatures will fall again later in the afternoon, and freezing drizzle and rain will resume in time for the evening commute. Those conditions will continue into Tuesday morning, said Allen.

Half the province, from Halifax County east of Porters Lake and Pictou counties east through Cape Breton, are under freezing rain warnings.

School cancellations

All English-speaking public schools across Nova Scotia were closed Monday.

The weather also forced the Halifax airport to delay or cancel several flights Monday morning.

The freezing rain has led to pockets of power outages in the province, according to Nova Scotia Power's website. As of 12:30 p.m., about 900 customers were without electricity, most of them in the Chester area.