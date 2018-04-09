Spring snow storm shuts some schools across Nova Scotia

The aftermath of a spring snow storm has closed some schools and delayed openings in parts of Nova Scotia.

Monday is forecast to be a blustery and cold day, with wind hitting 30 to 60 kilometres per hour across the province. About 23 centimetres of snow fell in the Halifax region on Sunday; about 30 centimetres was reported in the Sydney area.

Schools in the Cape Breton-Victoria Regional Centre for Education will be closed and the offices opening late. The Cape Breton University campus is closed Monday morning; they'll decide at 11:30 a.m. on opening for the afternoon.

Pictou County schools in the Chignecto-Central Regional Centre for Education are closed, but schools in Colchester and Cumberland counties as well as the Municipality of Hants East are open as usual.

Motorists should leave time to clear their cars Monday. (Paul Palmeter/CBC)

Conseil scolaire acadien provincial schools in the northeast region are closed, as is Harbourview Montessori School.

Halifax schools open

All schools in the Halifax Regional Centre for Education are open.

The Nova Scotia Community College will close until noon the Marconi and Strait area campuses, as well as the Wagamatcook Learning Centre.

Halifax Stanfield International Airport is reporting some delayed and cancelled flights. Marine Atlantic cancelled crossings Monday morning and will announce plans for Monday evening later.

Victoria County cancelled waste collection scheduled for today in Boularderie, Ross Ferry, Kempt Head, South Side Boularderie, Big Bras d'Or, New Campbellton, Cape Dauphin, New Harris, Englishtown, South Haven, Big Harbour and Port Bevis. It's rescheduled for Monday, April 16.

Tuesday should be sunny with lighter winds and warming temperatures.