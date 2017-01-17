The cancellation of two major sporting events in the Cape Breton Regional Municipality this winter could lead to hundreds of thousands of dollars in lost business, said the Sydney and Area Chamber of Commerce.

Chamber spokesman Adrian White said the cancellations of the Coal Bowl and the Red Cup are bad news for hotels, restaurants, retail stores and transportation providers.

"It's a lot of money for a small community and it's a lot of impact for a small business," he said.

The cancellation of the Red Cup hockey tournament this winter is a major blow to the Cape Breton Regional Municipality's economy, says an official with the Sydney and Area Chamber of Commerce. (CBC)

The lost revenue could be the difference between paying utilities and making payroll for a small business during the slow winter months, said White.

"There's collateral damage everywhere because of decisions other people are making," he said.

Community reputation suffers

White cautioned the reputation of the community and the events are at stake due to the cancellations. He also said out-of-province sports teams may think twice about participating in future tournaments if they've lost money.

The Coal Bowl, which started in 1982, attracts high school basketball teams from all over the country to New Waterford's Breton Education Centre for a week every February. The Red Cup hockey tournament, was entering its 40th year, is held the same week and brings in players and their families as well.

The cancellations are the result of a labour dispute between the province and its 9,000 teachers. Teachers are working to rule, taking no extra work outside the classroom, and that affects extracurricular activities such as sporting events and class trips.

'I really feel bad for the kids'

Martin Huntington, who owns Ziggy's Pub and Grill, said the tournament cancellations hurt businesses, but he's thinking about the athletes who won't be playing.

"I really feel bad for the kids, especially the kids in Grade 12. It's their last year and it might have been their first and only chance to play in the tournament. I actually played in the first Red Cup," said Huntington.

The municipality will also lose about $10,000 in rink fees, a spokesman said, although some of that money will be recouped if other groups end up renting the ice.